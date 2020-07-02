Prosecutor fired by Barr to testify before the House committee

Berman was fired last month as a U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York after he initially resisted Barr's request that he resign. Berman publicly said he would only leave if a Senate-confirmed replacement was named, prompting Barr and Trump to fire him.
Barr's critics condemned the effort to expel Berman from the prosecutor's office that has prosecuted one of Trump's lawyers, is investigating another, and has investigated the activities of the president himself.
Berman will appear before the Judiciary Committee for a transcribed interview, which will be limited to events related to Berman's firing, including his conversations with Barr, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Barr is slated to testify before the court panel on July 28, at a hearing in which Democrats are likely to pressure him on Berman's firing, his moves to undermine Mueller's investigation, and his involvement in the forced removal of protesters. near the White House last month.
After Berman's dismissal, Speaker of the House Judiciary Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, said he would try to bring him in to testify about events related to his removal.
"If this had been an isolated incident, if the attorney general had simply misjudged the situation and thought that Mr. Berman would go silent, then we could attribute this episode to a simple lack of communication and incompetence. But make no mistake: this It was not an isolated incident, "Nadler said at last month's hearing.