Prosecutor fired by Barr to testify before the House committee

Berman's planned appearance on July 9 comes after two prosecutors, including a member of former special adviser Robert Mueller's team, publicly testified before the committee last month to accuse Attorney General William Barr of politicizing the Department's investigations. of Justice and recommend a lighter sentence for Roger Stone due to his friendship with President Donald Trump.

Berman was fired last month as a U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York after he initially resisted Barr's request that he resign. Berman publicly said he would only leave if a Senate-confirmed replacement was named, prompting Barr and Trump to fire him.

Barr's critics condemned the effort to expel Berman from the prosecutor's office that has prosecuted one of Trump's lawyers, is investigating another, and has investigated the activities of the president himself.

Berman will appear before the Judiciary Committee for a transcribed interview, which will be limited to events related to Berman's firing, including his conversations with Barr, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Berman's ouster is Barr's latest push for tighter control under Trump

Barr is slated to testify before the court panel on July 28, at a hearing in which Democrats are likely to pressure him on Berman's firing, his moves to undermine Mueller's investigation, and his involvement in the forced removal of protesters. near the White House last month.

Last month's hearing prompted calls for the House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceedings against Barr, although President Nancy Pelosi poured cold water on the idea and cited the November elections. At that hearing, Aaron Zelinsky, who brought the case against Roger Stone to trial, accused the Justice Department of pressuring the acting District Attorney for the District of Columbia to recommend a lesser sentence for Stone because of his political connection to Trump. And John Elias, a career official in the Antitrust Division, accused Barr of pushing investigations into the cannabis company's mergers because of his personal disgust for the marijuana industry.

After Berman's dismissal, Speaker of the House Judiciary Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, said he would try to bring him in to testify about events related to his removal.

"If this had been an isolated incident, if the attorney general had simply misjudged the situation and thought that Mr. Berman would go silent, then we could attribute this episode to a simple lack of communication and incompetence. But make no mistake: this It was not an isolated incident, "Nadler said at last month's hearing.

Nadler's committee is also investigating the firing of Joseph Brown, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, for his handling of an investigation into Walmart.

