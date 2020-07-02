Prosecutor fired by Barr to testify before the House committee





Berman's planned appearance on July 9 comes after two prosecutors, including a member of former special adviser Robert Mueller's team, publicly testified before the committee last month to accuse Attorney General William Barr of politicizing the Department's investigations. of Justice and recommend a lighter sentence for Roger Stone due to his friendship with President Donald Trump.

Berman was fired last month as a U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York after he initially resisted Barr's request that he resign. Berman publicly said he would only leave if a Senate-confirmed replacement was named, prompting Barr and Trump to fire him.

Barr's critics condemned the effort to expel Berman from the prosecutor's office that has prosecuted one of Trump's lawyers, is investigating another, and has investigated the activities of the president himself.

Berman will appear before the Judiciary Committee for a transcribed interview, which will be limited to events related to Berman's firing, including his conversations with Barr, according to a source familiar with the matter.