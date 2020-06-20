Prosecutors are investigating possible evidence of manipulation of the death of Javier Ambler

The Williamson County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that it was investigating "possible tampering with evidence 'by staff of Williamson County agencies who have had contact or communications with the Live PD & TV show. # 39; ".
A production team for the A&E show "Live PD" was at the scene of the arrest, having ridden with some of the officers. The footage was never broadcast, and neither the network "nor the producers of & # 39; Live PD & # 39; were asked for the footage or an interview by police investigators or the district attorney's office." A&E said.
On Friday, district attorneys for Williamson and Travis counties released a statement saying they had conducted a joint investigation into Ambler's death.
"This is a search for the truth and it is necessary because even now we have not obtained the information we are seeking from Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, despite his public statements promising cooperation," prosecutors said in a statement.
Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore previously said she had requested but not been able to obtain body camera videos from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and television program.
A chase that ended in death
Ambler died after a persecution on March 28, 2019.
A Williamson County deputy tried to stop Ambler when he failed to dim his headlights as he passed, according to an incident report from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
Ambler continued to drive for 22 minutes after the agent tried to stop him, authorities said. The chase ended when his Honda Pilot crashed into a grove of trees, according to the death report.
Ambler got out of his car with his hands raised, but resisted the agents' attempts to handcuff him and refused to follow orders, according to a report from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. At least one deputy used a Taser on it, the report says.
Ambler was taken to a hospital in Austin, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after the persecution ended, according to authorities reports.
The cause of death was congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, "in combination with forced restraint," according to custody death report from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office.
The form of death was homicide, the report read.