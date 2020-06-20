Prosecutors are investigating possible evidence of manipulation of the death of Javier Ambler





The Williamson County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that it was investigating "possible tampering with evidence 'by staff of Williamson County agencies who have had contact or communications with the Live PD & TV show. # 39; ".

Javier Ambler died last year after telling Williamson County, Texas sheriff's deputies that he was unable to breathe during an arrest.

A production team for the A&E show "Live PD" was at the scene of the arrest, having ridden with some of the officers. The footage was never broadcast, and neither the network "nor the producers of & # 39; Live PD & # 39; were asked for the footage or an interview by police investigators or the district attorney's office." A&E said.