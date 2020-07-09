Prosecutors want the jury to be anonymous in R. Kelly's trial

They also want jurors to be partially kidnapped due to significant media coverage of the case, and the singer's alleged history of interfering with legal proceedings.
Her federal trial in Brooklyn will begin first in September, but may not occur at that time due to the impact of coronavirus closings in federal courts.
In a motion filed Wednesday, the federal prosecution team said that having jurors eat lunch away from the public and being accompanied in and out of court by U.S. sheriffs will safeguard them and the integrity of the trial.
Steve Greenberg, Kelly's attorney, said the singer's legal team agrees with some aspects of the request, such as jurors staying away from the public in and around the court.
"We don't want them when they enter and leave the building when they go to lunch or walk outside so that the fresh air is exposed to the influences of the Me Too movement," he told CNN.
But he does not agree with keeping information about the juries area and where the defense team works.
"The idea that R Kelly is going to do something while his case is pending to intimidate the jury or threaten the jury like a 1950s mobster is absurd," Greenberg told CNN. "I've done cases with anonymous juries. But we, as their attorneys, should know where the juries are from, what they do. The idea of jury selection is that you have an idea of who you're selecting."
Prison Runs
Prosecutors alleged in court filings that Kelly, during a 2008 Illinois state trial, persuaded several people to make false testimony before a grand jury.
He faced state child pornography charges in that case and was acquitted. He now faces a federal indictment there on charges he conspired to intimidate victims and hide evidence in an effort to obstruct law enforcement.
It is unclear whether Kelly's federal trial in Brooklyn will begin in late September, as currently scheduled, because concerns about the coronavirus have kept federal court proceedings largely reduced.
Kelly's attorney said his team had been unable to prepare for the trial because the federal prison where Kelly is being held had blockades, preventing them from meeting him in person.
"Mr. Kelly is very bad. They just announced that they are going to have another 30 days of full confinement (in prison). So we cannot prepare for the trial in the current environment. I cannot speak for him except for one periodic phone call, "Greenberg said. "It is a terrible situation."
Kelly's legal team has unsuccessfully requested that he be released from prison while awaiting trial on coronavirus grounds. Greenberg said Kelly underwent a coronavirus test last month and tested negative.