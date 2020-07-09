Prosecutors want the jury to be anonymous in R. Kelly's trial







They also want jurors to be partially kidnapped due to significant media coverage of the case, and the singer's alleged history of interfering with legal proceedings.

Kelly, who was indicted in March on a series of organized crime and sex trafficking charges involving six different women, is being held in a federal prison in Chicago, where he also faces federal and state charges.

Her federal trial in Brooklyn will begin first in September, but may not occur at that time due to the impact of coronavirus closings in federal courts.

In a motion filed Wednesday, the federal prosecution team said that having jurors eat lunch away from the public and being accompanied in and out of court by U.S. sheriffs will safeguard them and the integrity of the trial.