Prosecutors want to reopen Gérard Depardieu's rape investigation

French prosecutors want to reopen an investigation into allegations of rape against actor Gérard Depardieu, according to reports.

Paris prosecutors request a new investigation into the famous 71-year-old French actor, after the alleged victim sought to reopen an investigation of the case under a legal provision that allows an "injured party" to request a review of his case. .

The unidentified victim, a French actress, was 22 when the alleged 2018 rape took place in one of the Depardieu houses.

The investigation was abandoned last year for lack of evidence, prosecutors said.

Depardieu, a star in France, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He became known to audiences in the United States after starring in the 1990 comedy "Green Card." You have French and Russian citizenship.