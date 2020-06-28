Prospects hurt more for the shortened season

You ask, we answer. The Post is answering readers' questions about New York's biggest professional sports teams, and having our rhythm writers answer them in a series of regularly published mailbags. In today's installment: the Yankees.

What prospects "close to the big leagues" will hurt the shortened season / no minor league season the most? – Bryant Cleary

If you consider Clint Frazier, 25, who has played 123 major league games and had 393 at-bats, he's still a prospect, then it's him.

If he doesn't, then it's right starter Mike King, who lost a lot of time last year due to a right elbow problem that limited him to 12 games (one in the big leagues at the end of the season). King could hit the big league roster sometime this year, but if he doesn't, there's nowhere else to pitch.

Clarke Schmidt and Deivi García finish second and third.

How many pitchers will they take in a short 60 game season? – Henry DeBianchi

With rosters ranging from 26 to 30 before, imagine that many teams will fill at least three of the additional spots with pitchers and possibly all four, as the starters aren't going to work more than 65 pitches from the start. The Yankees could go with three additional pitchers and Frazier in the outfield.

Will (DJ) LeMahieu extend / re-sign or allow (Thairo) Estrada or someone else to compete for second base work? – Timmy Sullivan

Based on what LeMahieu did last year in the first stage of a two-year, $ 24 million deal with the Yankees, it would be foolish not to retain him when he becomes a free agent after this season.

However, what the economic outlook will be after the clubs bleed due to loss of revenue this season is a guess.

Remember, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, and J.A. Happ will also be eligible for free agency, too. The bet is that LeMahieu stays, but until an agreement is reached, nothing is certain.

Will the loss of Yankees revenue this season affect future hiring or exchanging highly-promoted leads to save money? – Jim Davis

Even the pocket Yankees won't escape the financial troubles that will rock major league teams when the short season ends. It will surely affect how Hal Steinbrenner views free agency.

As for exchanging highly promoted leads to save money, that won't happen because prospects in a big way will make the league minimum if they make it to the big leagues. The teams seek to move veterans with a lot of money, not with prospects of saving money.

Only one player has received 21 since Paul O'Neill retired, and (LaTroy Hawkins) was so booed that he immediately abandoned him. Why hasn't O & # 39; Neill's number been removed? If The Boss was still alive, it would have been for the Warrior. – Rich Maddalena

There's no denying that Paul O & # 39; Neill was a very good player and a big part of the 1996-2001 career of excellence, and he has a plaque at Monument Park. He is 12th on the team's all-time batting average list (.303), 14th in RBI (858), 18th in on-base percentage (.377) and 19th in homers (185).

It is strange that although the number has not been withdrawn, Hawkins has not used it since 2008. However, O & # 39; Neill retired after the 2001 season and Steinbrenner died in 2010, so he could have withdrawn the number and not did.

How will launch rotations change with condensed schedule? – Leslie Camm Jr.

At first, some teams will use a six-man rotation instead of five, and the Yankees with Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa have that option, which is created by bringing a 30-man roster up front. Or they could use Chad Green as their first game, something that was not planned for when spring training began in February.

Submit your Yankees questions to be answered in an upcoming mail bag

Monument Park badges (features) honoring the longtime Yankees whose numbers have not been withdrawn. Wouldn't that be the fair way to highlight and honor the memories of Jerry Coleman and Bobby Murcer? They were two of the best people to use pinstripes and left legacies of love and respect. – Mike McCann

I think Roy White should at least get a plaque at Monument Park: 15 years with them and he was always a good leader. – Joe Sheehan

This is a popular topic lately when it comes to Murcer being honored by the Yankees. Those who knew Murcer loved him the most and he was a very good player.

However, between Murcer, Coleman and White, it is White who had the best Yankee career from the numerical point of view; he is in the top 20 of the seven offensive categories.

As for who deserves a plaque at Monument Park, that depends on Hal Steinbrenner.