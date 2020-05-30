Prostate Cancer Drug May Be Changing the Game





FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) – For a man with advanced prostate cancer, a new hormone therapy pill works better than standard injections and carries a much lower risk of heart attack or stroke, according to a clinical study. .

The drug, called relugolix, is not yet approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA However, if it gets the green light, it would be "a game changer," said Dr. Neal Shore, the trial's principal investigator.

Hormone therapy has long been a standard treatment for advanced prostate cancer, including cases where the tumor has spread beyond the prostate gland or recurred after treatment with surgery or radiation.

The goal is to suppress androgen hormones, including testosterone, because they stimulate the growth of prostate tumors.

At this time, this is usually done with injectable medications called LHRH agonists. The problem is that the drugs initially cause an increase in testosterone, before drastically reducing the levels of the hormone. That increase can cause cancer-related symptoms, such as bone pain and urinary problems.

"It's like having a race and telling people to take 10 steps back first and then start running," said Shore, medical director of the Carolina Urological Research Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

In contrast, relugolix, taken as a daily pill, rapidly lowers testosterone levels, the trial found.

Even more importantly, Shore said, he had a lower risk of cardiovascular "events," defined as a heart attack, stroke, or death from any cause.

Over 48 weeks, that risk was 54% lower among men who received relugolix, compared to a standard LHRH agonist called leuprolide.

"That is very significant," said Dr. William Cance, medical and scientific director of the American Cancer Society.

"This drug pretty much ticks all the boxes," said Cance, who was not involved in the study.

He noted that more research is needed on the long-term performance of the drug. But if it is approved, Cance said, it would probably be favored over the LHRH agonists.

The findings are published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), and were simultaneously reported Friday at the annual annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology.

