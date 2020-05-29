Protect for less: save 25% on phone cases and almost everything else on Speck

Particle



Your phone is in a case, right? Carrying a naked phone around is a tempting fate, as Cheapskate Rick recently found out firsthand when he dropped his unprotected phone "for the first time ever." You can hear him relate that story on this week's Cheapskate Show podcast, embedded below this article. But I digress. I recently told you about a handful of cheap ways to encapsulate your AirPods case, and now I have a 25% discount to share on all kinds of phone cases. From now until the weekend, you can .

I have been a fan of Speck for many years. Speckled cases are generally smartly priced, come in a million designs and styles, and are available for more phones than you can shake. (Note: don't wave sticks on phones. It's strange and useless.) Speck offers cases for most iPhone and Samsung phones, MacBooks and iPads, plus a wide selection of phone cases from Google, LG, Motorola, Asus, Huawei, ZTE and many others. Basically if you need a case for a phone that exists, I bet you can find it on Speck.

There are some notable exceptions to the sale of 25% off. Despite the "site-wide" status, iPhone SE cases aren't discounted, for example, which is a hassle if you've just picked up a new phone. They are also not cases for the iPhone 8 or certain limited edition products. But for the most part, everything else is discounted, including cases for the and the and .



