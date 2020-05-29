Protect your AirPods: 5 boxes for less than $ 15

Your AirPods come with a handy little case that protects the headphones during charging and storage. I dropped mine while I was literally standing on a ladder (don't ask) and the AirPods came out unscathed. But what protects the case itself? It will survive many spills well, but one of these days it will drop its AirPods at the correct angle so that the case undergoes quick and unintentional disassembly. If you're concerned about that eventuality, maybe you should put your case on its own. Here's a collection of cases that I chose with the budget in mind – you can get any of these for under $ 15.

Neotrixqi For starters, the AirPods case is quite sturdy, so I don't think you should enclose it in a sturdy case with a thousandths of a security specification; a thin layer of silicone should work. There are plenty of cases like this for under $ 10 that include a dust cover for the charging port, let the LED shine and have a loop for a D-ring, but this one is also waterproof, which could come in handy on the beach or standing on the sink.

MOBOSI In a sense, the Mobosi Military AirPods case cover is pretty typical – it's a rubber case that slides over your AirPods case, and it comes with a secure D-ring holder, but the gorgeous diagonal ribs give this case a kind of military environment and at the same time help the ability to grip. Right now, this $ 15 case is available with a 5% discount by clicking the coupon on the product page.

Elago Most cases are highly functional – only impact resistant cases for your AirPods case. But we need some fantasy in our lives, which is why I love this surprisingly detailed mini car. Headlights and taillights glow in the dark, and the solid silicone mold means it's as shock-absorbent as Flubber. Despite its shape, it also doesn't interfere with wireless charging.

Doboli Your AirPods Pro slips into this silicone sleeve that is available in over a dozen colors. The LED charging light is visible, the case does not interfere with wireless charging, and everything is waterproof.

ZtotopCase Most cases are made of soft silicone and rubberized, but the Ztotop case for AirPods Pro is a combination of silicone and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), resulting in a hard shock resistant case. The top of the cover uses adhesive to hold it together with the box's hinged lid, and comes with a D-ring that attaches to a hard point on the box. It is open at the bottom to allow wired charging, and does not interfere with wireless charging.



