Protection agents. Season 7 premiere had a major Retcon MCU

Protection agents. He started his seventh and final season last night, and wasted no time preparing the huge bets for the resurrected Phil Coulson and his team this year. The gang has had to travel back to the 1930s to prevent Chronicoms from changing the past to make Earth weaker and more vulnerable to invasion in the future. Its large gambit is preventing the formation of S.H.I.E.L.D. itself.

However, as the advances revealed, the Chronicoms plan has an additional wrinkle that our heroes did not expect: the aliens are going to destroy HYDRA to stop S.H.I.E.L.D. since it was founded. And herein lies a massive retcon to MCU's established history, as we were told previously that HYDRA infected S.H.I.E.L.D. after it was formed, it's not like HYDRA was after him the whole time.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier It was obviously where the truth about HYDRA infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. he left. The A.I. Zola told Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff: “After the war, S.H.I.E.L.D. It was founded and I was recruited. "He continued:" The new HYDRA grew. A beautiful parasite within S.H.I.E.L.D. "But AoS Season 7 now reveals that the truth is much more insidious than that.



You can consider this retcon as another example of how AoS It's strayed from the continuity of MCU movies, but to be fair, there are ways to make it fit. We know that HYDRA has different factions, and the various leaders do not necessarily share information with each other. So Zola may not have been aware of the true origins of S.H.I.E.L.D. As for who the HYDRA faction might be behind its founding, Agent Carter Season 2 featured the Council of Nine, a secret clique to world domination that was hinted at as part of HYDRA.

There is an officer Agent Carter upcoming crossover, remember, so maybe that connection could be explored as Protection agents. season 7 continues?