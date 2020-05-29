Protection agents. Star promises a satisfying series finale

Protection agents. just started its seventh and final season, and star Chloe Bennet has promised that she will meet her finale and not end as game of Thrones.

The previous season ended with the team traveling back in time to the 1930s when S.H.I.E.L.D. It was founded in an effort to prevent alien chronicles from destroying humanity and taking over the planet, where they encounter a moral dilemma that runs counter to what they believe but is necessary for the survival of the human race.

When interviewed prior to the season's debut, Bennet was asked if she felt that viewers might be happy with the series finale, saying the following:

"Yes. This is not a game of Thrones situation. I think fans will be very pleased with the way the show ends. There are many endings. There are a lot of people on the show, and there are many ways that I could go. This show has been kept alive by our fans. I think it's safe to say that everyone was constantly thinking about how to make it more enjoyable, especially for the people who have been watching the show since Season 1. "



As if you had forgotten, though game of Thrones started as one of the most successful television shows in history, its end is close to the likes of How i met your mother and Right handed as one of the worst endings ever promoted on a television show.

You haven't been browsing Protection agents. Through the years. A somewhat complicated first season put off many early viewers who might otherwise have enjoyed things as they gradually improved. It was originally intended to exist at the same time as the MCU and featured cameos from characters like Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and Lady Sif, but everything the creatives had planned went out the window when the reveal surprised them. Captain America: The Winter Soldier that since its inception, S.H.I.E.L.D. it had been infiltrated by H.Y.R.D.A., forcing them to radically alter the format. Although technically the series still exists in the same reality, it simply no longer refers to the movies, except in the most oblique way.

However, it ended up being the best, since since it became something of its own, Protection agents. it's gotten a lot more convincing of not being forced into big-budget blockbuster events, instead of allowing your characters to have separate adventures in space and time that they don't need to call the latest MCU installment again .

While Bennet might be too optimistic for everyone to be satisfied at the end of Protection agents.His last seasons augur well for the maintenance of his quality, and at least it could hardly be much worse than the final fate that happened to Westeros. Right?