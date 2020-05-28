Protection agents. Star promises that his ending will be better than Game of Thrones

Protection agents. It just started its seventh and final season last night, with the highest stakes ever before before the resurrected Phil Coulson and his crew have traveled to the past to prevent the evil alien chronicles from changing history. The promise, then, is that this will be the surprisingly best MCU show's biggest and longest career yet. But TV fans have been here before, of course, with a popular series that dropped the ball with its own last season in 2019.

Star Chloe Bennet doesn't think AoS However, lovers have something to worry about in this case. While talking to Collider, Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson, aka Quake, aka Skye, was asked if he thinks fans will be "satisfied" with the end of Season 7. The actress said yes, and he said it will not be another "game of Thrones situation."

"Yes. This is not a game of Thrones situation. I think fans will be very pleased with the way the show ends. There are many endings. There are a lot of people on the show, and there are many ways that I could go. This show has been kept alive by our fans. I think it's safe to say that everyone was constantly thinking about how to make it more enjoyable, especially for people who have been watching the show since Season 1. "



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

A couple of years ago, it looked like Season 5 was going to be for the show, so the climax of the race was almost a series finale, with Phil Coulson even dying (again). In the end, though, he received a surprising double renewal from ABC, and now we're here with Season 7 just starting. So who knows what the actual conclusion of the show will be? Although at least Bennet is mocking that all the characters will have an ending and that it will be worth it for the people who have been with the series from the beginning. However, before we get to the end, we have several other time zones to dive into, as well as a Agent Carter crossover to enjoy.

Protection agents. Season 7 continues on Wednesdays on ABC.