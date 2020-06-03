Protest outside of Los Angeles Mayor's residence draws large crowd

More than 1,000 protesters gathered Tuesday in front of the Getty House in the Angels, which serves as the residence of Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The crowd seemed to remain at peace, with no reports of vandalism or looting in the immediate area, such as demonstrations after the death of May 25, George Floyd in Minneapolis it continued in the USA. USA, reported FOX 11 Los Angeles.

MAJOR GARCETTI KNEES IN THE PROTEST GEORGE FLOYD, FACES THE KICKBACK TO CALL THE NATIONAL GUARD

"It is a matter of Black Lives Matter", a protester I told FOX 11. "It is not to be confused; it is not us against you, it is not white against black. It is a lot of people against bad policemen. We understand that there are good police officers, but there are many bad police officers and it is not a job that can have bad police officers."

After the protest was already underway, Garcetti made a few comments at a nightly press conference at City Hall.

"I heard that it's not just about the criminal justice system. It's also about society and where we get resources from," Garcetti said, according to KTLA-TV in Los Angeles.

Also featured in the briefing was Davion Pilgrim, 16, a student at Morningside High School in Inglewood, who was recently detained by police and racially and criminally profiled.

LAPD CHIEF SAYS FLOYD'S DEATH IN RIOTERS 'HANDS ‘AS MUCH AS MINN. POLICE – EXCUSE ME LATER

"They accused me of being associated with a gang and that really hurt, because that's not me," said Pilgrim, according to KTLA. "We want to make sure that what happened to George Floyd never happens to someone who looks like me."

Earlier in the day, Garcetti appeared at a protest outside the Los Angeles Police Headquarters, where he kneeling in solidarity with the protesters

"I hear you. I hear what you are saying about the police," said the Democrat.

The protest at the mayor's residence came a day after a previous press conference in which Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore received criticism for alleging protesters shared the blame for the death of Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody, sparking weak protests, riots, and looting across the United States

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore apologized shortly after making the comments, but Garcetti, who appeared at the same press conference, faced calls to fire Moore and resign himself.

Fox News' Nick Givas contributed to this story.