Protester caught with a taped ax to sign arrested in Manhattan

The police surely wanted "ax" on his sign.

A protester was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday for marching with an ax stuck to his sign asking for justice in the police murder of George Floyd.

The ax served as a handle and was taped to the sign, which said, "The boomers called for justice, the millennials demand justice." The man also carried a small knife in his backpack, police said.

"We respect the right to protest peacefully, but we remain vigilant to such threats," said New York police. tweeted.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested by 10th crime crime officers assigned to monitor the protests at East 17th and University Place, police sources told The Post.

You are facing at least two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Massive crowds gathered in New York to peacefully protest Floyd's murder on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend. Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn and dispersed in peace just before midnight.