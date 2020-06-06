Protester negotiates post-curfew deal with NYPD

Give this man a diplomatic job at the UN.

A smart Brooklyn father starred as a one-person bargaining team between hundreds of fellow protesters and a lineup of dozens of New York Police officers in Park Slope on Friday night, singlehandedly ending a tense post-curfew confrontation.

"They kept their men under control," said Randy Williams, 38, after the notable detente that struck as he approached a New York police captain as he and other protesters gathered near Grand Army Plaza.

"For the first time in a long time, the police and the community came together," Williams told The Post.

The father of four children and the captain reached an agreement: the protesters would remain without violence if the police also did so.

And the captain, he said, agreed to let the protest continue beyond 8 p.m. curfew, at least for a time.

"I told the captain a little after 8 that we don't want the same thing the night before," when police used batons to subdue protesters in the South Bronx who did not disperse after the curfew, Williams said. .

"I don't want any of my people, that is, the protesters and the people in this community, to get hurt in the same way," said Williams, a music producer.

"I don't want any of his officers to be hurt. I told him that we kept ourselves under control, that we remained nonviolent, and that last night he didn't keep his officers under control.

“He made a promise to me tonight that he would make sure all of his officers were under control, and we would be allowed to peacefully protest the past curfew.

"I wouldn't let it go all night, but it would allow us to have a decent amount of time."

He added: “I explained to them that we appreciate that they have let us pass the curfew and we thank them for keeping their men under control and keeping their end of the bargain.

"I asked them to allow us to go out peacefully, unharmed and without handcuffs."

Protesters took advantage of the extra time to sing "Happy Birthday" to Breonna Taylor, the black EMT accidentally shot to death by white officers at her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday.

Before the protesters dispersed, peacefully, unharmed and without handcuffs, as promised, around 9:40 p.m. – Williams fired a half dozen officers goodbye.

"Someone at some point has to step forward and be the greatest person," he said before leaving.

"Because I see a lot of people getting hurt, I wanted to be that man."

He added: “I showed that we can trust them. Not all are bad. "

Additional reports from Laura Italiano