Protester nicknamed & # 39; Naked Athena & # 39; faces Portland police

This brazen protester gave police in Portland a public reprimand.

Wearing only a face mask and a hat, a woman named "Naked Athena" danced among officers and protesters during a clash in the city on Friday night, according to Oregon Live.

Video posted on social media It shows the woman walking down the sidewalk, before sitting down and jumping into a series of yoga and ballet poses.

"Everyone seemed surprised and somewhat amazed," said Dave Killen, photographer for The Oregonian / OregonLive.

The photos Killen took of the full frontal demo quickly went viral.

She said officers fired peppercorns at the woman's feet, and that another protester ran in front of her with a homemade shield, but she dodged it.

Officers left about 10 minutes after the naked woman appeared, Killen said.

"She was incredibly vulnerable," he told the store. "It would have been incredibly painful to get shot with any of those ammunition without clothes on."