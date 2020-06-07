Protester questioned after threatening to burn New York's Diamond District

A New York City protester who identified himself as "Ace Burns" was arrested Saturday after he said during a live interview on Fox News that he planned to burn down the Diamond District in Manhattan.

The man was detained for a camera interview outside the Barclays Center on Saturday, when protests began over the police murder of George Floyd.

"Gasoline, thanks to Trump, is very cheap," Jacqui Heinrich told Fox News journalist.

"Today, I'm giving a demonstration from the Barclay Center at 6pm to City Hall, and that's the first stop, and we hope that [Mayor] De Blasio and [Governor] Cuomo will come out and talk to us and give him instructions to young people, "he told the journalist.

"But if they don't, then [the] next stop is the Diamond District," he said, referring to a block on 47th Street in Manhattan known for its jewelry stores. "And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is terribly cheap. So we are giving them the opportunity right now to do the right thing. "

New York Police announced shortly after 9 p.m. On twitter that the man was brought in for questioning. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed, police said.

"Tonight, a man wearing this mask threatened, in a live @FoxNews interview, to burn down the Manhattan diamond district," the department tweeted. "Within hours, we identified the man and brought him in for an interview."