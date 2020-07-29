Protester released after being pushed into an unmarked NYPD truck

Police early Wednesday morning released the protester who was cornered from a Manhattan street and pushed into an unidentified van by plainclothes New York police.

Nikki Stone, 18, was released from the first station of the Precinct station after being slapped with numerous charges stemming from numerous cases of alleged vandalism.

Stone received custody of a dozen Black Lives Matter protesters, including the movement's influential New York leader, Hawk Newsome.

Around 6 p.m. On Tuesday, Stone was marching with other protesters through Kips Bay when she was arrested on suspicion of destroying four police cameras on June 30 at City Hall Park.

The video posted on social media showed at least four plainclothes male police officers, including one in a bright orange shirt, who pushed Stone into a silver KIA minivan as other protesters attempted to intervene.

Police said other protesters began throwing rocks and bottles when they tried to stop Stone.





Nikki Stone, with other Black Lives Matter protesters, after his release from New York Police custody. William C. Lopez / NYPOST



Nikki Stone, who was arrested and thrown into an unidentified van by New York Police officers on Tuesday. GoFundMe Until next time

Stone was later charged with criminal mischief for writing on City Hall Park cameras, sources said.

She was also hit with several counts of graffiti and criminal mischief, as well as other charges in four separate incidents between June 19 and July 6, including for allegedly scribbling inside The Oculus and on an F train at 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue. .

Additional reporting by William C. Lopez