Protester who died after being exposed to tear gas succumbed to natural causes, autopsy reveals

An Ohio woman who died after police sprayed her with tear gas and sprayed pepper during a George Floyd protest succumbed to natural causes, her autopsy revealed.

Sarah Grossman, 22, died two days after participating in a protest in Columbus on May 28, when she was exposed to tear gas and pepper spray to control crowds, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Reports that Grossman's death may be the result of tear gas exposure spread online after his sister suggested the possibility on Instagram before editing the post, the WBNS news station reported.

His autopsy revealed that he died of a coronary artery dissection due to an previously undiagnosed genetic condition known as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The rare disorder affects connective tissue, primarily the skin, joints, and blood vessel walls, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Grossman graduated this year from Ohio State University with a degree from the school's environment, economics, development and sustainability program, according to his obituary.

"Sarah was a fierce but compassionate advocate for environmental issues and social justice," her family wrote. "Those who knew her will understand what a beautiful soul the world has lost. She lived a short but full life. "

With posts