Protesters attack Wisconsin state senator on chaotic night on Capitol Hill: report

A Milwaukee state Democratic senator was hit by a group of protesters at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday night during a violent clash that included the overthrow of two statues, according to a report.

Senator Tim Carpenter told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was beaten after taking a photo of some of the protesters.

"I don't know what happened," he told the newspaper. "All I did was stop and take a picture and the next thing is that I get five or six shots, they kick me in the head."

ATLANTA PROTESTORS SAY HANNITY POLICE ARE NOT ALLOWED

A newspaper reporter posted a picture of Carpenter as he knelt down next to his car.

Social media posts on the scene early Wednesday indicated that riot police had warned protesters to leave the area after reports that some were trying to break the windows of the capitol building.

NBC 15 reported that protesters tore down the two statues. The newspaper reported that one of the statues was of Colonel Christian Heg, who fought and died during the Civil War on the Union side.

Rich Lowery, the editor of the National Review, tweeted: "Now is open season for abolitionists who recruited troops for the Union army, skillfully led them, and died bravely on the battlefield."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unrest began Tuesday after a black man was arrested at a restaurant after police said he brought a bat and a megaphone to the establishment, according to the report.