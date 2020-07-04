Protesters block path to Mount Rushmore ahead of Trump's arrival

The National Guard stepped in to remove protesters who blocked access roads at Mount Rushmore on Friday night before President Trump arrived.

Protesters, mainly Native Americans, protest that the Black Hills of South Dakota, where Mount Rushmore is located, had been taken from the Lakota people against the treaty agreements.

Authorities eventually evicted the protesters, but not before 15 of them were arrested for failing to meet a police-imposed deadline to leave.

The blockade, consisting of three trucks, two of which had their tires removed, reportedly left some ticket holders for the event looking outward, Rapid City Journal reported.

President Trump is expected to take the stage of the amphitheater on Mount Rushmore just after 10 p.m. to deliver a speech before a massive fireworks show.

With wires