Protesters block road leading to Mount Rushmore before Trump event, approximately 15 arrested

About 15 protesters were arrested on Friday after they blocked an access road to Mount Rushmore hours before President Trump was scheduled to comment for the start of the Independence Day weekend.

According to the Associated Press, the protest group was primarily made up of Native Americans protesting that the Black Hills of South Dakota were taken from the Lakota people against the treaty agreements.

A group parked three trucks on the other side of the road and removed the tires from two of the vehicles to make it more difficult to remove them. Several protesters got into the trucks singing "¡Vuelve la tierra!"

The sheriff's office said assistants had been told to arrive early and that they should have overcome the obstacle by the time the fighting began. However, the Rapid City Journal reported that some motorists who had tickets to Friday night's fireworks show were unable to pass the protests and were standing next to their cars watching the confrontation.

The Journal also reported that police in riot gear and members of the National Guard had declared an illegal assembly.

TRUMP TO ACCUSE THE 'LEFT MOVEMENT' OF 'TOTALITARY BEHAVIOR' IN THE RUSHMORE MOUNTING OBSERVATIONS

Police later used pepper spray on several protesters to break up the fighting and brought cranes to remove the trucks blocking the road. The arrests were made after protesters ignored a police-imposed deadline to leave.

The Journal reported that the lower bowl of the amphitheater where Trump was scheduled to speak at approximately 8:50 p.m. local time was full, but there were many empty seats on the upper level.

President Trump has been outspoken against recent protests across the United States that have targeted historical monuments and statues that protesters feel represent a pattern of systematic racism in the United States.

Sources confirmed to Fox News on Friday that Trump planned to address "totalitarian behavior that is completely foreign to American life" and the "culture of cancellation" that he believes is being pushed by the left.

It is also expected to emphasize the history of the United States as a "great and virtuous country."

"The president can be expected to express strong support for the United States Army, the men and women of our police, and many of our precious principles and institutions that are under daily attack from the left," said a senior official at the administration to Fox News in a statement. statement on Friday night.

The Associated Press and John Roberts of Fox News contributed to this report.