Protesters burn Atlanta Wendy & # 39; s where cops fatally shot Rayshard Brooks

Protesters set fire to Atlanta Wendy & # 39; s where, the night before, a black suspect was shot dead when he shot two white cops with a stolen police Taser.

Angry crowds protesting the racially charged shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old father of four in Atlanta, also closed an interstate highway.

Crowds of several hundred had gathered outside the fast-food restaurant all day Saturday, but began smashing the establishment's windows after sunset, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A fire started inside around 9:30 p.m., according to the newspaper.

As smoke rose from the restaurant, some protest organizers encouraged protesters to go home, but police moved in to make arrests, the outlet reported.

Brooks was shot dead by an Atlanta police officer during a fight after he failed a sobriety test in Wendy's parking lot.

The confrontation was filmed by observers and captured by surveillance cameras. Authorities said Brooks had taken an officer's Taser pistol during the fight and had attempted to flee.

While on the run, police said Brooks turned to point the electric gun at an officer, at which point the police officer fatally shot him.

Surveillance footage appears to show Taser in Brooks' hand shooting at the other cop, who briefly collapses into a car. Then three shots sound and Brooks collapses on the pavement.

City Police Chief Erika Shields resigned early Saturday.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has called for the firing of the unidentified police officer who shot Brooks.

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for the Brooks family, said Brooks was the father of four children and had celebrated his daughter's eighth birthday on Friday.

The Brooks murder adds to civil unrest in the George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis, which sparked mass protests in Atlanta and cities around the world.

Stewart believes the officer who shot him should be charged with "an unwarranted use of deadly force, amounting to murder."

"You can't have both in law enforcement," said Stewart. "You can't say a Taser is a non-lethal weapon … but when an African American grabs it and runs with it, it is now a kind of deadly and deadly weapon that requires you to discharge someone."

