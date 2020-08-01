Protesters burn the Bible and the American flag as tensions rise in Portland

Protesters burned an American flag and a Bible in Portland, Oregon, sparking outrage just as the weeks of violent protests seemed to be drawing to a close.

For more than 60 days, Black Lives Matters protesters, which include a "Moms Wall" and a "Veterinarians Wall," have clashed with federal agents in the city, drawing national attention when authorities criticized the protesters. with tear gas and sometimes civilians. They responded with their own weapons, such as feces, bleach, bricks, or batteries.

The Friday night protests were largely peaceful, and seemed to mark a break from the chaos when federal agents made a recent agreement to allow local authorities to handle the protests.

But just after midnight, protesters were caught on video using the flag and holy book as firewood for campfires lit outside federal court, which has been a focal point of unrest after George Floyd's death in police custody in May. , according to a news. report.

"Left-wing activists bring a stack of Bibles to burn in front of federal court in Portland," Ian Miles Cheong said on Twitter on Saturday.

The publication featured a video showing protesters holding "Black Lives Matter" signs throwing Bibles at a raging bonfire. The video, which went viral, had more than 1.8 million views and thousands of retweets.

"Now we are entering the book-burning phase," Donald Trump Jr. said in a tweet on Saturday. "I'm pretty sure ANTIFA doesn't really represent what they say it does. Maybe it just removes the anti part of (your) name and is perfect," he wrote.

The fire was later put out by Moms United members for Black Lives Matter, who put out the flames with water bottles and stomped on the coals, according to KOIN 6, a local CBS-affiliated television station in Portland.