Protesters debate name of police-free zone

Seattle activists simply cannot settle for a name for their police-free pace of protest.

Once known as the "Capital Hill Autonomous Zone," or CHAZ, the protesters behind the festival's taking a six-block radius around an empty police station in the neighborhood are now pushing a new acronym for space: " CHOP "Or the organized protest on Capitol Hill.

A protester, Maurice Cola, told reporters in a widely publicized Twitter video that the change was to better reflect the message from the organizers.

"This is not an autonomous zone. We are not trying to separate ourselves from the United States, ”Cola said.

But protesters can't agree on what the "O" means, and some push the nickname "Capitol Hill Busy Protest" and others use "Capitol Hill Organized Protest."

Cola said protesters using "Busy" were confused.

"People don't understand that they are seeing the acronym and they are just jumping the gun," he continued.

Cola told the local ABC affiliate that the primary mission of removing the police was lost amid a wave of visitors to the protest space.

"We are noticing the arrival of many tourists and some of the stories are being lost with all the extra energy," Cola said. "We are trying to stay focused. This is not Coachella.

Protesters first claimed the space nearly a week ago after storming a now-abandoned police compound inside it during the riots over the police murder of George Floyd. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin pulled police out of the building and out of the area in a bid to curb protesters' mobs and provide space for speech.

President Donald Trump has for days lobbied Seattle authorities to break up the area, calling the protesters "domestic terrorists" and "anarchists."

While protests in the area have remained peaceful, local police chief Carmen Best has complained that the cordoned off area has delayed police response times in the city and said Friday that she hopes to return to the compound "as soon as possible." possible".

Trump tried on Sunday to frame Democrats as hypocrites for allowing protests to continue after calling for the coronavirus to close.

"Interesting how ANTIFA and other far-left militant groups can take control of a city with hardly a weakling of the soft Democratic leadership Do Nothing, yet these same weak leaders become RADICAL when it comes to closing a state or city and its hard work, paying taxes citizens! " the tweeted.