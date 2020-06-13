Protesters demand removal of Mahatma Gandhi statue in England

And you Gandhi?

Activists in Britain demand the removal of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Leicester. A petition to impeach India's independence leader, which denounces him for "well-documented anti-black racism", has almost 5,000 signatures, the BBC reported.

Although he is best remembered for leading his people in nonviolent resistance against British colonialism, Gandhi also maintained critical public views of black Africans during his time in South Africa in the late 19th century.

"Gandhi was also an imperfect human being, [but] imperfect Gandhi was more radical and progressive than most contemporary compatriots," Faisal Devji, professor of Indian history at Oxford University, told the British News Service.

The campaign to eliminate Gandhi comes when the Black Lives Matter protests have swept the world, knocking down or disfiguring statues they consider racist. Earlier this week, BLM protesters in Bristol demolished a statue of 17th-century slave trader and merchant Edward Colston in the harbor.

"[Gandhi] is a fallible man like all men, but uniting him with slave owners, that's too much," Devji said.