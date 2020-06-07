Protesters demolish Confederate statue in Virginia capital

RICHMOND, Va. – A small group of protesters tore down a statue of a Confederate general in the former Confederation capital late Saturday, after a day of largely peaceful protests in Virginia City.

The statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was removed from its pedestal in Monroe Park, a Richmond police spokeswoman said. She said she did not know if there were any arrests or damage to the statue.

A rope had been tied around the Confederate statue, which has been standing since 1891, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, adding that someone urinated on the statue after it was knocked down. Photos and videos from the newspaper showed what appeared to be splashed or sprayed red paint on the statue.

In 2017, some of Wickham's descendants urged the city to remove the statue.

Confederate monuments are a major flash point in Virginia and elsewhere in the south. Confederate memorials began to fall after a white supremacist killed nine black people in a church study in South Carolina in 2015 and then again after the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam announced that a state-owned statue of former Confederate General Robert E. Lee would be removed from his hanger on the famous Monument Avenue "as soon as possible."

The Lee statue is one of five Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential street, and the National Historic Landmark district. The monuments along the avenue have been focal points during protests in recent days over Floyd's death, and have been tagged with graffiti, including messages saying "End Police Brutality" and "Stop the white supremacy. "

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney last week announced plans to seek the removal of the other Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue, including statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Gens. Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart Those statues sit on city land, unlike the state-owned Lee statue.

Stoney said he would introduce an ordinance July 1 to remove the statues. That's when a new law comes into effect, which Northam signed earlier this year, which overrides an existing state law that protects Confederate monuments and instead allows local governments to decide their fate.

The Wickham statue was located in Monroe Park, a mile away from the Lee statue and surrounded by the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.