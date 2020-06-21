Protesters demolish Francis Scott Key statue in San Francisco park

San Francisco protesters tore down a statue of Francis Scott Key, the "Star-Spangled Banner" writer and a slave owner.

A group of June 19 protesters tore down the monument on Friday night in Golden Gate Park after being marked with anti-slavery and anti-colonizer graffiti.

They also downed the park's nearby monument to President Ulysses S. Grant.

Grant had led the Union Army during the Civil War, but married a slave family and, for a year, had a slave for about a year before the war, according to the American Civil War Museum.

Key, who wrote the letter "O’er the land of the free," had gone to court to defend the right to own slaves, according to The Smithsonian.

Approximately 400 protesters were in the park when the monuments were demolished and no arrests were made, according to the local NBC affiliate.

The statues are among many across the country dedicated to white men with ties to slavery or the Confederacy who have been targeted in recent weeks during the riots over the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

Shortly after protesters destroyed the San Francisco monuments, protesters in Washington, D.C., brought down and set fire to the lone Confederate statue in the country's capital, General Albert Pike.

In Richmond, Virginia, protesters have trained in the city's assortment of Confederate statues. Earlier this month, protesters tore down the monument to Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States of America, which stood along the famous Monument Avenue.

The most controversial Confederate statue on the street, the massive monument to General Robert E. Lee, has become a point of protest in the city. He has also suffered heavy acts of vandalism, and protesters also project Floyd's face onto his pedestal.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that he would tear down the 60-foot-tall Lee statue, only to be temporarily blocked by an ongoing court order.