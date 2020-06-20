Protesters demolish statues of Confederate monuments in DC and North Carolina

A second statue on the other side of the monument was also demolished, according to images taken by WRAL, a CNN affiliate, on Friday. The statues were in the state capital in Raleigh. Protesters marched down the street and hung both statues on a streetlight pole.

In Washington, DC, protesters tore down a statue of Albert Pike in the Judiciary Square neighborhood, according to CNN affiliate WJLA. Pike was a senior officer in the Confederate States Army.

These are the latest Confederate memorial incidents to be removed across the country in the wake of George Floyd's protests. Protesters in some cases and city leaders in others have toppled contentious statues, which some people say mark history and honor heritage, while others argue they are racist symbols of America's dark legacy of slavery. While some cities have made efforts to eliminate them, others have passed laws to protect them.

A crowd gathered in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur on Thursday night to see the removal of a Confederate monument after the city argued that it had become a threat to public security during the recent protests. A judge ordered that it be removed and stored until further notice.