Protesters detained in Portland are prohibited from attending future protests to get out of jail

After reviewing the federal cases between July 23-27, CNN found that at least nine of the 21 defendants arrested for failing to obey a legal order or assaulting a federal officer were released on the condition that they "do not attend to no other protest, rally, assembly, or public meeting in the state of Oregon, "multiple disclosure documents said.

However, the wording varied slightly from one order to another. One order only restricted the defendant from protests in Portland and another order prohibited attending public meetings regardless of location. The nine orders prohibiting defendants from protesting also prohibit the defendant from being within five blocks of the federal court in Portland, a focus of protests for weeks.

Somil Trivedi, a senior attorney with the ACLU Criminal Law Reform Project, condemned the practice in a statement to CNN.

"The charges themselves are questionable enough, but this release condition is blatantly unconstitutional," said Trivedi.