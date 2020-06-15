Protesters for the civil rights of the 50s and 60s on their struggle, and our present moment

Now in their 70s and 80s, these pioneers tell us how things have changed in the fight for equality, and how much more we have to go.

SO: For the integration of public schools, fair housing and equal access to public accommodation.

NOW: For an end to police brutality against people of color; against institutional racism in all its forms

Who protests

SO: Young people, mostly black, living mainly in the south. Many were inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, although others thought he was moving very slowly.

NOW: A larger national coalition of people of all colors, including members of the Black Lives Matter decentralized movement

How they protest

SO: A non-violent and multiple approach that combines marches, demonstrations, Freedom Rides, sit-ins and hearings in Congress

NOW: Peaceful protests and street protests with flashes of violence in places like Ferguson (2014), Baltimore (2015) and in numerous cities after George Floyd's death

One Freedom Rider described how nonviolent civil rights protesters received training on how to respond when verbally abused or physically assaulted.

How they spread their message

SO: Demonstrations, speeches, opinion pieces, interviews with the media, non-violent protests that deliberately courted the violence.

NOW: Social media and phone cameras provide protesters with a new tool that is used to organize, spread messages, and hold violators accountable

One Freedom Rider described how the open coffin funeral of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old white-lynched young man in 1955 in Mississippi, surprised the nation when photos of his battered face appeared in newspapers across the country:

Your slogans

SO: "We are going to win", "I am a man", "Freedom now", "Black power"

NOW: #BlackLivesMatter, "I can't breathe", "Say his name …" "Hands up, don't shoot"

A civil rights protester described how some white people in the 1950s and 1960s had their own armed language:

The answer

SO: Assassinations, bombings, police dogs, fire hoses, officers with sticks, discriminatory code words like "agitators", "strangers"

NOW: Riot gear, tear gas, sudden explosions, discriminatory code words like "thugs"

A Little Rock Nine member described his reaction to President Trump saying that protesters who violated the White House fence would be greeted by "vicious dogs":