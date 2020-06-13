Protesters gather in Atlanta after fatal shootings involving officers in fast food cars

WSB

An Atlanta police officer shot and killed a man in a Wendy & # 39; s car on Friday night after he resisted arrest and fought for an officer's Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it's a statement.

The GBI identified the murdered man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta, who was african american

Witnesses provided videos to investigators, the GBI said on Twitter.

"The GBI is aware that there are videos posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video and early investigative information in this case. We will provide an update as soon as we can," the tweet said.

What happened, according to officials: On Friday, officers answered a call at 10:33 p.m. about a man sleeping in a vehicle parked in the drive-thru, causing other customers to drive around him, the GBI said in a statement.

Police gave Brooks a field sobriety test, which he failed, the GBI said. He resisted arrest and fought with officers, the GBI said.

An officer pulled out his taser and witnesses said the man grabbed it, according to the statement. An officer then shot him.

Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the statement.

An officer was treated for an injury and released, the GBI said.

CNN has contacted the APD, GBI and the mayor's office, but have not responded.

The GBI is investigating at the request of the APD, according to the statement. Once completed, the case will be turned over to prosecutors for review.

Some background: Brooks' murder comes amid global protests and discussions about racism and Police use of force following the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis custody. Atlanta has seen frequent protests, including some that turned violent.

Six Atlanta Police Department officers faced excessive force charges during one, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced on June 2. Two of the officers were fired by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

