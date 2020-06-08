Protesters have turned the newly built White House fence into a living monument to racial justice

As a result, the site has become a makeshift memorial for black Americans killed by police.

Protesters increasingly post art on the wall as protests continue into their second week.

Trump's message to protesters

Trump, for his part, shared a letter last week referring to the peaceful protesters who were forcibly dispersed from Lafayette Square as "terrorists."

"The false protesters near Lafayette were not peaceful and are not real," the letter, written by veteran attorney and former Trump attorney John Dowd, stated, citing no evidence. "They are terrorists who use hate-filled students to burn and destroy. They abused and disrespected the police when the police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew."

CNN reported last week that law enforcement used tear gas to disperse peaceful crowds, but the official version of events has repeatedly changed. After initially denying the use of tear gas, a spokesman for the US Park Police. USA He said it was a mistake to make that statement. Shortly thereafter, Acting Park Police Chief Gregory T. Monahan again denied that tear gas was used.

And after the curfew one night last week, low-flying National Guard helicopters kicked up strong winds and debris, an effort to get protesters off the streets.

Still, many of the protests in the capital have been peaceful, drawing people like Republican Senator Mitt Romney and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who marched with the public.