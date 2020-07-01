Protesters in New York City seen & # 39; occupying & # 39; outside the town hall

Hundreds of protesters in New York City continued their occupation of City Hall overnight after Tuesday night's vote that included $ 837 million in cuts and transfers to the New York Police Department.

Protesters were seen earlier in tents Tuesday before the City Council vote. The area has been described as the New York City version of an "autonomous zone". Protesters have demanded that the city "defuse the police," a movement protesters have been calling for across the country, since the death of George Floyd in police custody in late May.

Those who participated in the "Occupy City Hall" protest were later seen watching a broadcast of the live broadcast, while camping in the area, according to photos taken on social media.

NY CITY COUNCIL APPROVES $ 1B SUBSIDUATION FROM NYPD BUDGET

After the budget deal, it seemed that protesters began to reinforce a series of barricades in the area.

Some were seen dancing on the streets to the famous Whitney Houston song "I Wanna Dance With Somebody".

Later, the video captured protesters locking themselves up in the City Hall park.

Many protesters say the budget changes were not enough, and some plan to stay camped outside City Hall indefinitely.

"We are being gaslit," said activist Jawanza James Williams. "This movement is much more than the $ 1 billion, and this means that they do not understand what we are saying."

