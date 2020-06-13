Protesters in Raleigh replace the inscription on a Confederate monument with a monument to George Floyd.

Protesters told CNN affiliate WNCN on Thursday that the new badge was inspired by George Floyd, and believe it is a non-violent way to update and change the meaning of the movement.

Part of the inscription reads: "We recognize the breakdown and the accumulation and the change that has been put in place."

The 75-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument has been in front of the Raleigh Capitol building since 1895. The new plaque covers the front of the statue that reads, "To Our Confederate Dead."

"It is inventions like this that can lead us in the right direction where real systemic change to systemic racism can occur in this country," plaque artist Thomas Sayre told WNCN.