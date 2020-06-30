Protesters installed guillotine in front of Jeff Bezos' home in DC

Protesters have set up a guillotine outside a Washington, DC complex where Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly resides, according to reports.

Several videos circulated on social media showing what looked like the device known for beheading executions during the French Revolution in a residential area of ​​the nation's capital. A sign said: “Support our poor communities. Not our rich men.

It was not immediately clear if Bezos was in DC this weekend.

His primary residence is in Washington state, where he founded what became the colossal e-commerce company in 1994. He is now one of the richest people in the world with a net worth of around $ 160.8 billion, according to Forbes. .

Sometimes he also resides in an upscale Manhattan neighborhood popular with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez.

A video showed a woman protesting in DC with her face covered by a megaphone: "When they are threatened and we have no voice, the knives come out."

A digital flyer was circulating online, titled "Abolish the Present. Rebuild Our Future," named their DC community and announced an event there Sunday night from 4 to 8 p.m.

“Amazon works directly with the police to monitor us, stoking racist fears in the name of profit. By doubling its union work and worker abuse, Amazon racially fired and slandered labor organizer Chris Smalls, ”the message stated. "Join us in telling Jeff Bezos enough is enough!"

“END ABUSE AND EXPLOITATION. ABOLISH THE POLICE, PRISONS AND THE AMAZON ”, he concludes.

Smalls, an Amazon employee for five years, was fired earlier this year after organizing a work stoppage at the company's warehouse on Staten Island, New York, to protest the lack of personal protective equipment and payment for risks during the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian reported. .

Amazon said Smalls was fired for "violating social distancing guidelines and jeopardizing the safety of others."

Bezos said on Instagram earlier this month that he was "happy to lose" clients who did not support Black Lives Matter.

Amazon joined the list of companies demanding a reckoning with institutional racism after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck while handcuffed.

In the days after Floyd's death, the company released a note saying in part: "We believe black lives matter. We stand in solidarity with our black employees, customers, and partners, and are committed to helping build a country. and a world where everyone can live with dignity and without fear ”.

Bezos could testify before Congress as early as this summer, as the company faces antitrust scrutiny on Capitol Hill. He is one of the few Silicon Valley executives who has not testified before Congress in recent years: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have been called to testify. and make appearances.