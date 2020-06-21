Protesters say reinvented public safety is a future without police

Williams did what society conditioned him to do in such situations: he raised both hands up in the air.

"I was very aware as a black man that my life was in danger at the time if I didn't have the right answers," said Williams, an organizer with MPD150, a Minneapolis effort created by local organizers that supports the dismantling of the police department. of the city and the reallocation of police funds to community organizations with no history of violence.

"What I needed then was not militarized people who were concerned about being under attack at any given time," added Williams. "It really drove me home that even in the most benign circumstances, the police are a threat to me."

Activists, such as Williams, who call for the removal of funds and the abolition of the police, say that the future of public safety need not include police forces that systematically oppress blacks, underserved communities and communities of color.

Instead, public safety could mean supporting and funding a network of organizations, healthcare providers, social service agencies, religious and community leaders, and others who provide safety, support, and prevention. Targeting funding in that way would lead to a decrease in poverty-related crime and systemic disinvestment, activists say.

Once thought to be a dream bouncing around in activist circles, the idea of ​​public safety without today's police forces has become a viable political platform in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the protests that have followed. Floyd, a black man, pleaded that he couldn't breathe as a former Minneapolis police officer held him with one knee to his neck.

"We are seeing the political change that is happening in real time here," said David Kennedy, director of the National Network for Safe Communities and professor of criminal justice at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

& # 39; I have … zero examples of police who help me & # 39;

But there is no single vision of what the future would be like without the police of today.

At one end of the spectrum, it means taking money out of police budgets and redistributing it to community-based intervention programs and services. Instead of sending an officer on a mental health or domestic abuse call, for example, a team of crisis workers who are better equipped to scale down and provide rehabilitation services would respond. In that example, there would be some kind of police force, called to violent situations.

At the other end of the spectrum, the goal is to completely abolish the police in the United States. Surveillance, some activists say, benefits the punishment for rehabilitation due to its origin as slave patrols that paid vigilantes to recover escaped slaves.

"My goal on the horizon is a future where people are not watched," said Kristiana Colón, an Afro-Latino playwright, poet, and co-founder of the Chicago #LetUsBreathe collective, which started in 2014 as a way to support protesters in the land in the Florissant Avenue Camp in Ferguson.

Colón, who works to bring police abolition to Chicago, said she is still recovering from being beaten by officers during the early days of the protests after Floyd's death.

"I have absolutely no example that the police have helped me," he told CNN in an interview, recalling a case in which he was unable to get the police to report on a burglary at his home.

"I kept approaching them as if that was going to happen. And it just isn't how they work," he said.

Cities are reallocating money from police budgets

Following Floyd's death, fueled by activists and the protests that followed, some cities have announced plans to transfer money from police departments.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Commissioner Eileen Decker announced that the city's police budget would not be increased as planned and that $ 100 million to $ 150 million would be reallocated to "further improve community policing in the neighborhood". New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio said he would reallocate part of the NYPD's $ 6 billion budget to youth and social services, reversing an April budget proposal that suggested cutting $ 400 million from the same programs.

But nowhere in the country has gotten as far as Minneapolis recently, where nine city council members, a majority veto-proof, pledged at a June 7 community meeting to dismantle the police department in its current form. .

& # 39; Case study for a new era of how to improve public safety & # 39;

Last week, 12 city council members unanimously passed a resolution declaring the intention to create a "new transformative model" of surveillance in the city, beginning a yearlong process to envision and create a new way to keep safe people.

Five members also announced their intention to introduce an amendment to the statutes for the vote this November, which would propose the removal of the Minneapolis Police Department to create "a new Statutes Department to provide security and violence to the community." A tedious process, according to local reporters, if it hits the ballot and is approved by voters, would remove the MPD from city statutes and the city could begin to dismantle it. Activists say this would avoid Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said he is not in favor of dismantling.

The council steps come after years of organizing by community activist groups such as Black Visions Collective, Reclaim the Block, Black Lives Matter Minneapolis, and MPD150.

After a series of high-profile killings by police in Minneapolis and demonstrations demanding action, the Black Visions Collective along with Reclaim the Block started a campaign in 2018 that organized hundreds of community members to go to hearings for city ​​budget and explain to your council members what makes them feel safe. Most of the time, the response was not the police presence.

Those efforts paid off after the video of Floyd's death went viral and protests began.

Minneapolis Councilman Steve Fletcher said police were not responding to calls to 911 during the early days of the protests, so community leaders and activists began to fix emergency problems. Some of his colleagues, Fletcher said, broke the curfew to organize surveillance of the neighborhood while he and others received calls and emails from citizens to solve problems in the middle of the night.

"We were deeply involved in the kind of community problem solving and crisis work that brought people together and showed them how much community capacity we have to solve problems. Also, it sparked a lot of very tough conversation between us informally." . Fletcher said.

Exactly what the dismantling of the police department in Minneapolis will be is unknown. Some say they don't want it to look like Camden, New Jersey, which broke its police unions, hired more officers for less money, and implemented reforms, but residents still experience aggressive surveillance and surveillance, according to criminology professor Brendan McQuade.

Still, Fletcher says he has heard from his constituents that they would like to have some form of tactical force with the ability to respond to dangerous situations. The rest will be decided with the massive contribution of the community and the organizers, together with the city council.

Responding with prevention in mind

In a police-free future, activists described a world where communities decide what behavior is allowed and highlight the importance of neighbors, not as watchdogs but as those who can respond with prevention in mind.

"It will focus on reducing the situation now and also making sure that everyone involved has the resources they need," said Molly Glasgow, MPD150 member.

The restorative process will focus on understanding why the problem occurred in the first place, Glasgow said.

In the case of a robbery or violent crime, Williams highlighted the use of community patrols that emerged during the protests in an effort to protect against crime in the short term, until more money is invested in social services.

"Our neighborhood advocacy networks were an important part of recognizing that it was a threat and defending people against it," Williams said.

Another idea is to use an emergency services operator to direct 911 calls to a tactical force, fire department, or mental health crisis line depending on the situation rather than all calls going directly to the police. A version is already in use in Austin, Texas.

Another option is to deploy crisis teams, similar to the "CAHOOTS" program in Eugene, Oregon, that send a doctor and a crisis worker trained in the field of mental health for each case.

In a police-free future, domestic violence cases could be handled not by relying on a prison system, but by focusing on understanding where the violence comes from, be it a mental health problem, a substance abuse problem, an unemployment problem or an unaddressed trauma problem, Vitale said. Priority would be given to the safety of the victim, as the police generally respond to domestic violence calls after they have already been committed.

"What we want is a place in the community where people can go and say, 'I have a problem. I need help, but I don't want anyone to be sent to jail. I want to keep this family together if I can. & # 39; And if that doesn't work, then & # 39; I need help to get out of this agreement & # 39; "said Vitale, adding that communities can create violence centers or women's centers with trained professionals to identify the resources that are already present in their lives.

Organizers acknowledge that the framework must come together at a rapid pace, even as potential challenges loom, including rejection by the police union.

Nonprofits can be guides for cities.

There are guides on how Minneapolis could create its new reality, although they exist on a smaller scale as non-profit organizations or community programs funded by local governments.

Health Alliance for Violence Intervention is a nonprofit example. Used in hospitals in 70 cities across the country, violence intervention specialists from the same community arrive after a victim has been admitted to the hospital. They sit by the bed to conduct a retaliatory examination asking what happened and if the victim is still in danger, while providing support resources. And if the victim identifies the perpetrator or a network of community members does, the specialist then goes to the aggressor to identify if the risks still persist, hoping to attract the victim and the perpetrator to the organization, stop the cycle of violence and promoting restoration. through mediation.

"We can reduce the violence and your chance of returning to the hospital with another gunshot wound, we are really focusing on your health and healing," said Fatimah Loren Muhammad, executive director of HAVI.

The process works in large part because they are not asking police investigative questions, but asking what the victim needs in an effort to create a solution, as victims are less likely to speak to police after the injury, according to the executive director. from DLIVE Ray Winans, HAVI partner in Detroit.

"Our focus is never to pursue the perpetrator in the sense of an investigation, but to get the perpetrator and the victim and / or the network of people to sit down and communicate."

When asked what challenges Minneapolis can expect during its transformation process, Muhammad said he is understanding the scale of investment it will take. And without that, the initiative could fail.

"This is not a band-aid problem, is it? We are talking about structural racism, we are talking about systems that have caused damage or in entire communities for a long time. So, you have to be very strategic and you have to invest deeply," he said.

The community knows & # 39; the best way to stay safe & # 39;

Even organizers in favor of abolishing police departments still worry about what the future will be like and what mechanisms will be put in place to handle crimes like sexual assault and violence, when the current system disappears.

"What are we going to put in place to make sure that both things don't happen? And that's a broader reinvention of what liberation and liberty looks like for everyone in the future," said Fadumo Ali, an organizer and teacher based in Minneapolis. .

But organizers and council members, who during the June 7 community meeting asked attendees to write down what makes them feel safe along with their questions and concerns as the first of many conversations, anticipate setbacks.

"Actually, we want to be honest about the fact that it sounds scary because we thought, how are we going to stay safe? Our claim is that our community knows the best way to stay safe." Noor added.

Replicating across the nation

Because Minneapolis is pioneering a plan to dismantle its police force, federal lawmakers are not on the same page. Republicans have been seeking to link Democrats to the problem, while Democrats have expressed support for investing more in communities but not dismantling police forces.

"I think a lot of this conversation is really about reinventing the way we do public safety in America, which I support," Senator Kamala Harris said on ABC's "The View" earlier this month.

"We have confused the idea that to achieve security, you put more police on the street instead of understanding that to achieve safe and healthy communities, you put more resources in the public education system of those communities, in affordable housing," among others initiatives.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she was not in favor of "abolishing the police and public safety departments," but said conditions could be placed on its funding.

Federal lawmakers point to reforms like a major bill introduced in the House, and Senate Democrats called the Police Justice Act that would create a national ban on strangleholds as an acceptable use of force, create a National Registry of Mala Police conduct would provide incentives for local governments to conduct racial bias training for officers and establish limits on the transfer of military-grade equipment to law enforcement, among other initiatives.

But advocates of dismantling police forces say cities with some of the worst police records have approved many of the reforms and not much has changed as it falls to individual police chiefs to implement them and only decreases the amount of damage. caused by police officers instead of eradicating it.

"When we talk about reform, it often seems like more funding for the police justified by 'oh, we're going to do more training or we're going to do different types of training,'" Colón said. "The reforms are to keep an eye on what thoughts and prayers are for mass shootings."

Williams is one of the people pushing not only for reform, but what he says is transformative change by abolishing the police forces.

The officers finally agreed that he wanted to ask them for directions, he said.

But he was warned that if he needed instructions again, he should park far away and approach officers with his hands up, so as not to appear threatening, Williams said.

"Police abolition is ultimately about getting our communities to get the things they need to succeed."