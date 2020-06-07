Protesters say the coronavirus is worth challenging to protest the murder of George Floyd

Gibbs was concerned about the risk of coronavirus. Physicians of Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the US, they warned protesters that crowds provide a perfect opportunity for the virus to spread.

But after weeks of being locked in her home under a pandemic blockade, she was glad to finally have something she could do.

"The pandemic has made us feel a little helpless," said Gibbs, a 23-year-old behavioral science consultant.

"We really can't control how much evidence there is and how many masks there are, that sort of thing," Gibbs told CNN. "But I can control the time I spend putting these bags together and I can control how much time I want to spend doing this. Those are things that I can control."

On Friday Gibbs arrived at the store. He did not feel brave enough to march shoulder to shoulder with strangers, but he wanted to be part of the demonstrations. "So we went to Costco and bought a lot of things," he said.

As he spoke, Gibbs was handing out his care packages to the crowd of people heading down 16th Street toward the White House, where thousands were gathering for a ninth day of protests in the capital.

With traffic blocked and police showing minimal presence, the four lanes of one of the city's main avenues provided plenty of space to distance themselves. The protesters, almost all wearing face masks, were widely separated between the ice cream vans and food trucks.

"It's a beautiful way to get involved while still being away. I feel comfortable," Gibbs said from behind his knitted face mask.

Sarah Foster also felt that the protests were an opportunity to act after weeks of passive inaction.

The 36-year-old engineer left her home to join the protests, freely organized by various groups in Washington on Saturday. "So finally, this is something we can do, and something important that we can be a part of, that we can help solve," Foster told CNN.

He was wearing a black cloth mask and said he had no trouble keeping his distance from other people on wide avenues closed to traffic by police.

"Obviously, people are a little closer together than the recommended six-foot distance, but I think what we are doing is very important," he said. "Everyone has gotten used to finding a way to stay apart."

Experts worry about the spread of the virus among protesters

However, public health experts are concerned. On Thursday, Redfield said protesters should be tested for coronavirus.

"I think there is a possibility, unfortunately, that this is a planting event," Redfield said during a House hearing on the response to the coronavirus. He said that the risk of infection is higher in the main cities where there has been significant transmission.

"Depending on how the disease spreads, there are many reasons to expect that we will see new groups and potentially new outbreaks in the future," he added. While there were no tear gasses in DC on Saturday [there were no conflicts between protesters and police], Redfield noted that a cough caused by tear gas would be an effective way to spread the virus.

Monica Schoch-Spana, a principal investigator of medical anthropology at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, said she sees the subject of the George Floyd murder as a crisis important enough to get people out despite their fears about the coronavirus.

"People have been kidnapped for a long period of time. And frankly, most people have been stuck with regard to physical estrangement," Schoch-Spana said. "Now they have found a reason to break that established pattern that has gone on for weeks and weeks and weeks."

"I'm sure it feels very liberating and exhilarating to be out. But that was a conscious choice to accept this particular message. It was not the opening of the shopping malls. It was a political injustice that has been brewing for quite some time." Schoch said. Spana said.

For Gibbs, it was reason enough to take the risk.

"We have been socially distanced to the maximum, working from home, staying indoors, in quarantine, all of the above," he said. "This is our first time in public, and this is why, and I think that says something."