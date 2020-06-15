Protesters throw out the St. Cloud police building after rumors that cops shot someone, but it was the other way around

The officer was shot during a fight, Anderson said, but neither he nor his partner responded and the suspect was arrested.

After the incident, residents on the south side of the city heard on social media that police shot two black men, and around 100 protesters damaged property on their way to the police station, Anderson said in a Press conference. He was joined by a NAACP official, a local pastor, and the mayor.

"We had information that when they got here their intention was to damage the property and take over our police station. That did not happen," said the chief. "It is abhorrent to me … This place could have been on fire for a lie, not just for misinformation, not just for some facts here and there. It was completely untrue."

Pastor James Alberts of the Higher Ground Church of God and Christ in St. Cloud appeared alongside Anderson to say that anger at Floyd's murder, and the furious "pandemic" of racism, is justified, but the police in St Cloud demonstrated that "It is possible to watch and not kill."

"The community is legitimately concerned, but today there is no one dead. We are grateful that no one has died," he said.

Officer shot in the hand

Police received a call about a man with a firearm outside of a business, and when two officers arrived around 12:09 am (1:09 am ET), they chased the suspect, caught him, and one of the officers received shot in the hand during a subsequent fight, Anderson said.

The pistol used to shoot the officer was recovered at the scene, and another firearm was found nearby, he said. Officers were able to subdue the teenager without opening fire, the chief said.

The unidentified 18-year-old suspect was arrested and will face numerous charges, although the chief did not describe the exact counts he will face. He was hospitalized with minor injuries, he said.

St. Cloud police do not use body cameras because "there are still many things that need to be solved with body cameras," and Anderson has seen that some police departments are already "pulling back" their use of the devices, he said. The boss is studying best practices, he said, and is working on developing a policy.

Anderson referred questions about the investigation to the State Criminal Apprehension Office, which is leading the investigation.

"The BCA is in the early stages of its investigation. We will provide more information as soon as possible," said spokesman Bruce Gordon.

The injured officer, a 14-year veteran, underwent surgery early Monday. Anderson visited him at the hospital and said he was "in a good mood." The chief refused to identify the police.

Four people were arrested on minor charges related to the protest: one for obstruction; one to run away; and two for illegal gathering, he said.

& # 39; We are outraged. They were hurt & # 39;

Citizens often ask the chief what justifies deadly forces, he said.

"This he did, and our officer showed great restraint, great professionalism because that is how we do what we do at St. Cloud, and that is why we work hard to build those relationships," said Anderson. "This is one of those situations that could have been markedly different."

It was around 3:30 in the morning when the crowd of more or less 100 people, who operated with bad information that they had found in "that devil", social networks, appeared at the police station, "beginning to get rebellious "and throwing rocks, said Anderson. Police used tear gas to control the crowd, he said.

"We are angry about that. We are outraged. We are hurt. We are sickened by what we saw," the chief said.

Crediting the community-oriented policing of the St. Cloud Police Department and her work with youth, Denise Fale, president of the St. Cloud NAACP, praised the department's restraint in the Monday shooting and previous incidents .

"We have a right to have the facts, and the facts are that the young man had a gun, and as Chief Anderson claims, the definition of lethal force would have been that the officer could have shot him, but he showed a tremendous amount of restraint The young man is alive today, "Fale said.