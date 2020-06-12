Protesters throw red paint on 5th Avenue in New York for the & # 39; blood on the streets & # 39;

New York City protesters calling for an end to police brutality threw red paint on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on Thursday to symbolize "blood on the streets," according to reports.

At least one protester was arrested when he tagged a street sign near the Metropolitan Museum of Art with BLM for Black Lives Matter. The crowd booed and shouted "Black art matters!" and "Let it go!" when the protester was arrested, The New York Times reported.

"I just tagged the sign … because black lives matter and so do black artists," said the arrested protester, according to the New York Post. "It felt very, very good."

Some protesters poured red paint from cans, while others used spray paint or water bottle paint, but not all protesters spilled paint while walking.

"We are marching for justice! We are marching for justice for black lives! Shelby Brown, one of the organizers of the march, yelled at the crowd before they left Harlem at the start of the march, according to The Times.

Brown said he wanted to pour red paint on the street because "they are not realizing it."

"You cannot ignore what is clearly happening in this country," he said, according to the Post.

Protesters shouted "Defund the NYPD" and "F-k the police!" and at least one person carried a sign saying: "The New York police have blood on their hands," the Post reported.

Protests have been sparked across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Last Sunday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to cut NYPD funds and redistribute them to community services, according to The Hill.