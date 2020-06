Photos and video of the scene showed that the statue was spray-painted with "Settler Genocide," "You're in Native Lands," "BLM" and "Big Floyd," presumably referring to George Floyd, who died last month in the hands of the Minneapolis police.

On Sunday, protesters tore down a statue of Thomas Jefferson outside a Portland high school named after the third president and spray-painted "slave owner" and the name of George Floyd on its base, affiliate KOIN reported. from CNN.