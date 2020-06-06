Protesters Troll Kendall Jenner by Reenacting​ Tone-Deaf Pepsi Commercial

Some are using the continuing Black Lives Matter protests to mock keeping up with the Kardashians The star, Kendall Jenner, recalled the 2017 Superbowl Pepsi announcement. Jenner drew a major backlash for participating in the tone-deaf advertisement.

In the ad, Jenner left a photo shoot to join a crowd of people protesting on the streets. She left the protesters to offer a can of Pepsi to one of the officers. When the officer took a sip, Jenner joined the protesters while everyone cheered, implying that Jenner's gesture resolved the tension between the protesters and the officers. The commercial was accused of oversimplifying protests and activism for corporate profit. Jenner's emotional reaction to the backlash appeared in the season 14 premiere of keeping up with the Kardashians. She said with tears in her eyes, "I just felt so stupid … offending other people or hurting other people was definitely not my intention. "

The New York Post reported on the antics first made by comedian Everett Byram at a protest in Los Angeles on June 2. The comedian approached a police officer and said: "Hi guys, like a Kardashian here, hey look, she's a Pepsi, do you want Pepsi? Have him!" The officer responds by saying that he appreciates the officer but asks Byram to back off. Byram says "But it helped in the commercial." and the officer responds by informing Byram that he does not drink soda. Jenner did not respond to The publication request for comment. Take a look at the moment captured in a meme below (via @shitheadsteve):

After Byram's initial recreation, the act was repeated by others. Jenner released a long statement on Instagram in response to the Black Lives Matter protests. She explained how her heart is heavy and she will never understand what black people experience. He encouraged his followers to seek information and take real action outside of social media.

Comparing Jenner's current and trade protests across the country, the two share very few similarities. For one thing, the officers in the commercial are dressed in standard uniforms, some with baseball caps. In contrast, many protesters' officers are dressed in riot gear complete with helmets and shields. In many cities, officers used forced measures such as tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters, leaving some with permanent injuries. While in the commercial, there was a great distance between the protesters and the officers. The signs of the protesters in the commercial demanded peace and love, all in the colors of the Pepsi brand. While in reality, the signs show the names of unarmed black people killed by the police and called to end racism and police brutality. If the commercial had worked as the protests do, the officer would have asked Jenner to back down and rejected the offer.

