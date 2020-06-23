Protesters try to tear down Andrew Jackson statue near the White House

Protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in a park outside the White House on Monday night.

Photos from Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. They show a rope tied around the Jackson statue with the word "Assassin" spray painted at the base of the sculpture.

The US Park and DC Police USA He responded to the green space and reportedly used some form of chemical irritant to disperse the crowd of protesters.

Protesters on Monday night also tried to establish an autonomous zone outside the White House, similar to the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Protesters used barricades to build the perimeter around what they called "BHAZ," the Black House Autonomous Zone, before police interrupted their efforts and raped the area.

Amid the tense confrontation between police and protesters, the United States Secret Service also asked reporters to leave the White House, Fox News reported. It was not immediately clear why the request was made.

President Trump also intervened Monday night, threatening protesters with prison terms for smashing statues.

"Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the shameful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior deterioration of the Church of St. John across the street," he tweeted.

"10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act. Be careful!"