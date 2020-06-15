Protesters wear white for the rally & # 39; Black trans lives & # 39; in brooklyn

Thousands of protesters, all dressed in white, gathered in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon to demonstrate in support of the black transgender population.

A huge sea of ​​people packed outside the Brooklyn Museum for the mass demonstration, according to images posted on social media by @JibreelJalloh.

"Black trans power is important … And today we will take that message to the streets," an organizer told protesters over a loudspeaker, the images show.

The Brooklyn rally began around the same time as a Black Lives Matter protest in Upper Manhattan, just one of dozens in New York and across the country in the wake of George Floyd's police custody death.

The Manhattan protest, which originated in Mitchell Square Park in Washington Heights, drew hundreds of protesters before increasing to thousands after merging with a second gathering in Harlem.

Sunday would have been the annual Puerto Rico Day Parade, but was canceled due to the coronavirus.

"Today would have been the day I would wave my flag on Fifth Avenue to honor my homeland, so instead I am honoring my black and brown brothers and sisters, by supporting a cause that is so much more. bigger than a country. " 23-year-old protester Kamila Toro said.

"I am proud to be here today, waving my Puerto Rican flag in one hand and the Black Lives Matter flag in the other, and that people know that change has to come and that it has to come now."