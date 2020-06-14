Protesting amid the coronavirus puts everyone else at risk

When the city finally entered Phase One of the reboot last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo applauded: "New Yorkers turned the corner by being smart." But we are not all cautious, and that could push everyone back.

The fact is, the city is still struggling to come back to life, as restaurants still can't offer outdoor dining, most retail stores are banned from letting customers in, and countless cultural institutions shut down entirely. And some stores ruined by looters may never reopen.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Birx warns of another cause for concern: protests after the police murder of George Floyd could spark a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. New York sees such protests continue on a daily basis, an additional burden complicating the reopening.

In a phone call to governors last week, Birx noted that most major metropolitan areas saw a significant drop in new coronavirus cases in May and early June, but protests may derail that positive trajectory.

He explained that many in large crowds, not socially estranged, did not wear a mask, and shouting (as protesters often do) probably makes masks less effective. (Several well-known "superamator" events involved choral singing; singing at the top of your lungs is surely bad, too.)

Meanwhile, the chaos surrounding the protests destroyed some 70 test sites in several cities, mainly in communities most affected by the virus.

Some progressive public health experts justify the protests on the grounds that "institutional racism" inflicts harm to minority health, yet these protests will drive the virus primarily in minority communities.

Overall, the head of the Harvard Global Health Institute, Ashish Jha, cautions that the combination of protests and people congregating in public places while waiting for a vaccine could double the nation's death toll, now around 112,000, to September.

It's not worth the risk, not when the data from the states ahead of us on the reopening show some mixed results: Georgia appears to be doing very well, its numbers remain flat, though salons and gyms have been open for a month and a half. ; Arizona, by contrast, is heading toward 100 percent occupancy in the ICU.

Too little is known about the virus, even when the crashes end correctly because the economy (and much of the public) can't take it anymore. But we know which activities are most at risk.

Everyone who continues to protest should put aside their moral fervor for a moment and find out how to minimize those risks.