Protesters gather during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester, England on Saturday June 6. Phil Noble / Reuters

Protesters gather during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester, England on Saturday June 6. Phil Noble / Reuters

As protests continued in the United States for a second week in response to the murder of George Floyd, people from around the world began to rise up with them. From London to Pretoria and Sydney, people took to the streets to express the need for police reform and racial equality. Many had signs saying "Black Lives Matter", while others knelt. In some protests, protesters remained silent as Floyd struggled to breathe as police officers detained him.