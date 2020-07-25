Protests in Portland: 1 person stabbed; the authorities used tear gas





The Portland Police Office (PPB) said a crowd emerged outside of federal court, initially listening peacefully to speakers.

Around 11 p.m. Local time, people began to shake a fence while other people fired fireworks at it. The police then "attempted to disperse the crowd with various ammunition," the statement read.

Federal agents also began a stronger response to push back protesters. Bright flashes and smoke filled the air along with the sounds of loud explosions.

Live video broadcasts showed federal agents dispersing tear gas and explosions from behind the heavy metal fence established as a barricade between the justice center and protesters.

Before tear gas was released, a CNN team saw a large crowd of peaceful protesters chanting "Black lives matter" and waving their cell phone flashlights in the air as they listened to speeches. It was unclear whether the police or a federal agency released the gas. Hundreds of people remained along the fence trying to pull or push it while some attempted to cut the fence with power tools, the PPB said. People in the crowd were armed with gas masks, shields, leaf blowers, power tools, fireworks, and lasers, according to the PPB statement. Portland has had protests for more than 50 days since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. President Donald Trump said federal officials were dispatched to the city to protect federal property, but protesters and local leaders have strongly opposed his presence. Stabbed suspect in custody Around 2:30 a.m. local time, police received a report of a stabbing at Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street, at which time doctors on the scene provided first aid to the victim, who was then taken to the hospital. by ambulance, PPB said. A suspect was detained and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, the PPB statement read. The crowd seemed larger than on the previous nights and included a diverse group of protesters. Veterans who supported Black Lives Matter, scrub medical workers and lawyers joined the so-called "mothers wall". A small group broke away from the crowd and began swinging a section of the fence from one side to the other and throwing fireworks in the fenced area around 10:45 p.m. Federal agents responded with a small launch of sudden explosions and a few tear gas canisters. As the group of agitators continued to shake the fence and fireworks through the barricade, federal agents appeared to escalate their response, the CNN team noted. A large group of more peaceful protesters seemed to react to the small group of agitators, walking and appearing to try to calm the situation.

Alta Spells and Artemis Moshtaghian of CNN contributed to this report.