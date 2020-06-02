Protests in the United States: the night of protests turns into violent hours after the death of George Floyd ruled a homicide

At the end of the night, several officers were hit by gunshots and vehicles, and many more people were arrested. And the protests showed no signs of abating in the days ahead, as cities instituted tighter curfews to deal with a fury that has been rotting for years.

"Our cities are boiling because the people are suffering," said Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds. "It is years and years and years of lack of access to justice. It is a lack of accountability on the part of police departments. It is about good officers not reporting the bad guys."

"We are tired of being scared," said Rayven Koha-Jallah, 19, who marched from the governor's mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the state Capitol on Monday night.

"We are tired of hiding who we really are because we don't want offend & # 39; Karen & # 39; on the way so that he doesn't call us the police, "she added, using the slang term for a privileged and racist white woman.

There were about 700 arrests in New York City on Monday night for looting and other crimes, including attacks on officers, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will be less than 8 p.m. curfew for the rest of the week.

"We will not tolerate violence of any kind. We will not tolerate attacks on police officers. We will not tolerate hatred," de Blasio said.

Monday night's violence unfolded despite the Floyd family's request for peaceful protests earlier in the day.

Monday two different autopsies found that Floyd's death It was a homicide. A public memorial service for Floyd will be held in Minneapolis on Thursday, according to a statement from the National Action Network.

Officers shot and beaten by vehicles

Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd spoke to those gathered in support of his brother on Monday, delivering a simple message for those who commit violence.

"I wouldn't want them to do this," he said.

Not everyone understood the message. In St. Louis, four officers were shot at during protests. His injuries are not life-threatening, chief John Hayden Jr. said.

Las Vegas police are investigating two shootings with officers involved overnight, one in which an officer was shot, police said CNN affiliate KVVU-TV

In Buffalo, New York, three law enforcement officers clearing the scene of a protest were injured when an SUV broke through a police blockade, New York State Police said in a press release.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in New York City, where a sergeant was hit by a car with such force that the officer turned on his side. The officer is in serious but stable condition with head and leg injuries, New York Police Lt. Thomas Antonetti said. The driver fled the scene.

On Monday night, some looters in downtown Manhattan appeared to be remarkably organized at times, CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz said.

"They went to the stores. They broke the windows. You know, they would use hammers. They ran away. And then, others came. And then, they repeatedly came back," he said.

He also threatened to deploy the military against protests across the country, but state leaders have rejected his tough line stance.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican and frequent critic of the President, said that while he should have been surprised by the hardline message from the White House, he was not.

"On so many occasions in these past few weeks, when the country needed more compassion and leadership, it just was nowhere to be found," he said.

2 autopsies find Floyd died of manslaughter, but differ on key details

As government leaders debate how to deal with protests over Floyd's death, two different autopsies disagree The details of his death.

Both the Hennepin County medical examiner's report and an independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family concluded that his death was a homicide. But they differ in their account of how it happened.

Last week's video shows that Floyd was arrested by four officers. Three held him on the ground, with an officer, Derek Chauvin, seen with his knee around Floyd's neck when he said he couldn't breathe.

The independent autopsy said Floyd died of "sustained pressure suffocation" that cut off blood flow to his brain. But the medical examiner did not mention the suffocation.

The county statement said it found no "physical findings" from suffocation, but that the death was the result of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating neck submission, restriction and compression." The county said heart disease and drugs were among "significant conditions" until death, but did not describe the level of drugs in Floyd's system.

Dr. Michael Baden, one of the independent medical examiners, said "There is no other health problem that can cause or contribute to death."

& # 39; We plan to hold everyone accountable & # 39;

Chauvin has already been arrested for Floyd's death, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Monday that more action will follow soon.

The four Minneapolis officers at the scene of Floyd's death were fired, but only Chauvin was charged against him. But amid calls from all officers who saw the incident but did not intervene to face justice, Ellison said he is investigating actions against them.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and was initially expected in court on Monday, but his appearance was rescheduled for June 8, the day before Floyd's funeral.

Although he cannot ethically comment further on a possible prosecution, Ellison said Monday that he spent 24 hours before reviewing the evidence.

"We are looking very carefully to hold everyone who did not do their duty and did not meet the legal requirements of their position or did something affirmative that would violate the law," Ellison said.

"When we are ready, and that will not be long from now, we plan to take appropriate and deliberate measures," he said.