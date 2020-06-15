Proud to be an American? Not so much anymore.

That has been, for many years, the predetermined position of the politicians of both parties. No matter what their views were on current affairs, everyone could agree that America was number 1. Patriotism and pride were not partisan.

Just over 4 in 10 Americans (42%) said they were "extremely proud" to be Americans, the lowest number to say it since Gallup began asking the question in 2001. The total number of people who said they were "extremely "or" very "Proud to be American – 63% – was also the lowest ever measured by Gallup.

Pride numbers have been falling since 2013, although the decline accelerated considerably after 2016. At that time, more than 8 in 10 people said they were "extremely or" very "proud to be American, with 52% falling. in the “extremely proud category.” Those numbers have plummeted in the subsequent four years.

"The new casualty comes at a time when the United States is facing economic and public health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody," Megan Brenan de Gallup writes of the findings, and He adds: "The survey The field period covered the arrests of police officers accused of Floyd's death, as well as the nationwide protests that were sparked by the incident and President Donald Trump's controversial responses."

While Republicans (67%) are even more likely to say they are "extremely" proud of being Americans than Democrats (24%), the numbers among Republicans have declined sharply in the past year. In 2019, more than three-quarters (76%) of Republicans said they were "extremely" from their country. (Only 22% of Democrats said the same thing last year.)

It is not entirely clear why Republicans feel less proud of the United States than last year, although, as Brenan points out, 2020 has been a hellish year amid the coronavirus pandemic that closes American society and paralyzes the economy to protests. on the streets after Floyd's death. Although if the decline among Republicans was due solely to external events, a similar decline would be expected among Democrats and independents, and that is not the case.

Donald Trump's effects as president could also be playing a role in declining numbers among Republicans. His handling of the government's response to the pandemic has been uneven at best, and many in his own party strongly criticized his calls for the police to "dominate" the streets during protests against police brutality and systemic racism. .

The idea of ​​a declining United States, or at least one in which fewer people are willing to say they are extremely proud to be citizens of the United States, suggests that Trump's promise of an American renaissance if elected president is not working.

"Sadly, the American dream is dead," Trump said the day he announced his 2015 presidential campaign. "But if I am elected president, I will bring him back bigger, better, and stronger than ever and we will make the United States great. again."

With the country in the midst of a radical change in the way we think and talk about race (showing how far we still have to go), the economy struggles to straighten up after the coronavirus closes and the public volatility of the president making the Things are worse in almost every way: The Trump presidency has still struggled to deliver on its campaign promises of a renewed and improved America.

While those are likely not the only reasons for these falls in pride, it is hard to imagine that the way this president operates nationally and on the world stage does not have a real impact on the way Americans view themselves. they see themselves and their country.