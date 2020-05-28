PS Plus members get big savings on the PSN store double discount sale • newsdio

Someone needs to tell Sony to calm down. Not content with running their Days of Play sell-off, they've just launched a "Double Discount" promotion for PS Plus members on the PSN Store.

Sadly, alongside the Days of Play deals, which have seen PS Plus drop to £ 30, Days Gone plummets to £ 16, and various PS Hits games cost £ 12, here is a little more than quality. However, there are a handful of bargains worth your attention.

Person 5 for just £ 9.99 is clearly the highlight. The gigantic JRPG is an absolute bargain at that price and is well worth a punt if you've been on the fence to pick it up for a while. I just know, this is the original version of the game. It's not the expanded Persona 5 Royal edition that launched earlier this year, so that extra content will be lost.

With a similar theme, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel costs £ 17.49. That is one of the lowest prices I have seen for it. I would recommend it if you are looking for something that shares some ideas with Persona. That is, it is set in a school setting, you build relationships with other characters, and it has an excellent battle system. The sequel is also for sale for the same price.

What else looks good? How about Shenmue 3 for £ 21.99? The long-awaited third part of the Ryo Hazuki saga finally launched last year and this is a great price if you haven't already.

If you take a look at the full range of games in the Double Discount sale, you'll also see some great deals in the Assassin & # 39; s Creed series, PES 2020 and Call of Duty DLC.

Remember that all of these games are also for sale for non-PS Plus members, but the big discounts are reserved for subscribers only. If you don't want to sign up but still want to feel good about getting a bargain, here's Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes for just £ 1.99. Or there is Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain for £ 4.29.

Sure, there are some good deals, but this feels like a teaser for the upcoming Days of Play sale set to launch on June 3. It will mostly be a repeat of the in-store deals we've seen this week, but I'll bring you all the deals here.