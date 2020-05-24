PS Plus Subscribers Get Two Months Free Anime Subscription

Sony is offering two-month free subscriptions to FUNimation Premium for longtime PS Plus subscribers as a possible apology for the free games in May.

Sony is giving a lot of time PS Plus subscribers a free two-month subscription to FUNimation, an online service dedicated to anime translation and distribution, as well as other international animations. The company was founded in 1994 and started offering Dragon Ball franchise to the United States. As of 2017, Sony had a 95% controlling stake in the company, and the other 5% belonged to the company's founder, Gen Fukunaga.

PS Plus is a paid subscription service for PS4 owners that allows them to play in online multiplayer. To encourage more players to buy the service, Sony has been introducing two free games per month for PS Plus subscribers to download and play, as well as access to exclusive discounts at its online store. This month's selection of free games has been met with quite a bit of feedback from gamers. The games, Cities: horizons and Farming Simulator 19 these are relatively specific simulation titles and are far removed from the quality and emotion factor of recent months, including BioShock: the collection and Uncharted 4, among others. As of writing, June's PS Plus games have yet to be revealed.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Ghost of Tsushima Features Final Fantasy Classic and One Piece Actor

In a possible bid to make up for the disappointment of this year's titles, Sony is offering a special promotion this month, for Twisted voxel. Long-term PS Plus subscribers will have the opportunity to receive a free subscription to FUNimation Premium. FUNimation offers a wide variety of popular anime shows, including My Hero Academia Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and One piece. The subscription lasts for two months, but will automatically renew after this period, costing users $ 7.99 a month. Lucky PS Plus subscribers will receive a coupon code via email that must be redeemed in a timely manner; It is slated to expire on June 7.





In addition to this anime subscription offer, Sony has announced its annual Days of Play sale, which will begin on June 3. The sale will offer huge discounts on various PS4 games, as well as select pieces of gaming hardware and even the PS Plus subscription itself, which will receive up to a 30% discount. If Sony improves the quality of its free PS Plus titles, June could be a great month to jump on the PS Plus bandwagon, even with the launch of the PS5 in just half a year.

There is certainly a reason that PlayStation holds the Guinness World Record as the best-selling home console brand of all time. Even with a new console on the way, Sony shows a lot of love for PS4 gamers. A free anime subscription is perhaps an unconventional option for a promotional deal, but it is sure to make some fans happy and perhaps even introduce them to a new anime that they otherwise would never have experienced. There have been many doubts about the potential success of the PS5 compared to its direct competitor, the Xbox Series X, and it will be basically impossible to see how this conflict unfolds until the consoles actually launch. But it seems like until that happens, PS Plus subscribers will have plenty of reasons to call Playstation 4 their favorite console.

Next: How Naruto's Live Action Movie Is Avoiding Anime Bleaching Problem

Source: Twisted Voxel





Mysterious Pokémon Sword & Shield presents for May and June